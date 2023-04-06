Left Menu

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-04-2023 07:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 07:15 IST
Image Credits: Maxar

SpaceX is scheduled to launch the Intelsat IS-40e mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit on Friday, April 7. The mission will lift off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite will provide focused coverage for many of Intelsat's customers, including commercial aviation, mobility and networks. The satellite will host NASA's TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions Monitoring of Pollution instrument) - the first space-based instrument to observe major air pollutants across North America every hour.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster for the Intelsat IS-40e mission has already been used for three previous launches, including CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, and a Starlink mission. Once the first stage separates from the rocket, it will be directed to land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be located in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX will provide a live webcast of the Intelsat IS-40e mission, which will commence approximately 15 minutes before liftoff. The live coverage will be available on the company's official website and its social media channels.

(To be updated)

