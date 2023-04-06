Left Menu

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7
SpaceX is scheduled to launch the Intelsat IS-40e mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit on Friday, April 7. The mission will lift off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite will provide focused coverage for many of Intelsat's customers, including commercial aviation, mobility and networks. The satellite will host NASA's TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions Monitoring of Pollution instrument) - the first space-based instrument to observe major air pollutants across North America every hour.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster for the Intelsat IS-40e mission has already been used for three previous launches, including CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, and a Starlink mission. Once the first stage separates from the rocket, it will be directed to land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be located in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX will provide a live webcast of the Intelsat IS-40e mission, which will commence approximately 15 minutes before liftoff. The live coverage will be available on the company's official website and its social media channels.

NASA's TEMPOO mission and its host satellite, Intelsat IS-40e, are on the way to space, following a launch on a Falcon 9 rocket.

