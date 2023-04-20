Left Menu

Kenya to host 2nd edition of UN Habitat Assembly in June

The second edition of the United Nations Habitat Assembly is scheduled to take place in Nairobi in June to discuss strategies for sustainable urbanisation, the organisation said on Thursday. The Assembly is expected to bring together representatives from member states, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to discuss and formulate strategies for sustainable urbanisation globally.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 20-04-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 16:43 IST
The second edition of the United Nations Habitat Assembly is scheduled to take place in Nairobi in June to discuss strategies for sustainable urbanisation, the organisation said on Thursday. The Assembly is a universal body of the UN, comprising 193 member states. It convenes once in four years to focus on policy work and review major issues and trends affecting human settlements and urbanisation. ''The Assembly will convene from June 5 to June 9 at the headquarters of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat),'' it said in a statement. ''The Assembly is an important platform for Member States and stakeholders to come together and discuss strategies for sustainable urbanisation," said Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Executive Director of UN-Habitat. "We look forward to a productive and fruitful Assembly that will help accelerate progress towards achieving our common goals of sustainable urban development,'' she added. The Assembly is expected to bring together representatives from member states, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to discuss and formulate strategies for sustainable urbanisation globally. Several heads of state and ministers are expected to attend, it said. The theme for this year is "A sustainable urban future through inclusive and effective multilateralism: achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in times of global crises." Discussions will focus on issues of sustainable urban development, including affordable housing, urban climate action, urban crises response, local action to achieve SDGs and financing for sustainable urban development, it added. The Assembly will provide a platform for member states and stakeholders to share their views and adopt guidelines and recommendations to progress toward achieving sustainable urban development. It is being hosted by the Kenyan government in collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat). The first edition of the UN Habitat Assembly also took place in Nairobi in 2019.

