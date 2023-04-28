TCI along with IIM-Bangalore launches supply chain sustainability lab

Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCI Group) on Friday announced the launch of a new supply chain sustainability lab in collaboration with IIM-Bangalore.

The lab is in the premises of the IIM.

The one-of-its-kind centre of excellence in sustainable supply chain practices, dissemination, and advocacy, the lab will focus on supply chain management, TCI said.

The company is an integrated multimodal logistics and supply chain solutions provider.

TCI-IIMB supply chain sustainability lab also plans to conduct research in areas such as decarbonisation, circular economy and sustainable procurement, and publish white papers on sustainable supply chain management topics.

The facility was inaugurated by renowned cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty, who is also the Chairperson of the Board of Governors at IIM Bangalore along with the chairman of TCI Group D P Agarwal.

TCI has partnered with the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore for creation of one-of-its-kind supply chain sustainability Lab, Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director at TCI, said at the launch of the facility. Agarwal launched the beta version of a GHG Measurement Tool - TEMT, which has a multi-lingual interface, enabling the grass-root level adoption by the domestic logistics and supply chain ecosystem.

The tool covers all modes of transportation -- road, rail, air and sea.

''Sustainability in supply chain is a subject about which we have not thought so much about in India. So somewhere, we had to start. There may be a lot of things that could be done in terms of sustainability and the idea of this lab is to really take that forward,'' Agarwal told PTI. The setting up of the lab is another addition to TCI's initiatives that facilitates a culture of collaborative growth and thought leadership, he said. ''We believe that this lab will build a community of solvers, by combining research with industry expertise,'' Agarwal added. He said that TCI has vast experience in all modes of transportation and it knows what is happening in the country in terms of logistics and supply chain management and all these inputs will help in coming up with the solutions for its customers. The facility will also offer consulting services on carbon-related mapping, measurement, mitigation and management. Besides, it targets to provide certification and assessment services, such as supplier sustainability assessment.

It has already initiated research projects, white papers and case studies, and is partnering with other organisations, according to TCI. ''Evolution is being made in almost all sectors. Our idea of launching the TCI-IIMB lab is to create sustainable solutions for organisations and supply chains that will lead to large-scale adoption and subsequent benefits,'' Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director of IIM Bangalore, said.

The facility will also help to disseminate sustainable supply chain management knowledge; conduct research to identify and replicate good practices for sustainable supply chains; and cooperate and coordinate with other organisations with similar aims and objectives within and outside the country, Krishnan added.

