Maha: Odisha-bound truck carrying scrap material gutted in fire

A truck carrying scrap material was gutted after it caught fire in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Saturday.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred around 9 pm on Friday near Shelar village when the vehicle was going to Odisha from Vapi in Gujarat, he said.

On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) rushed to the spot and doused the blaze in an hour, the official said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)