SpaceX to launch 22 second-generation Starlink internet satellites to orbit on Friday | Watch live

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-05-2023 11:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 11:36 IST
Representative Image. Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
On Friday, May 19 at 12:41 a.m. ET (04:41 UTC), SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 22 second-generation Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

In the event of any unforeseen circumstances, additional launch opportunities are available on the same day at 1:31 a.m. ET (05:31 UTC), 2:19 a.m. ET (06:19 UTC), and 3:09 a.m. ET (07:09 UTC). Backup opportunities are also available on Saturday, May 20 at 12:27 a.m. ET (04:27 UTC), 1:06 a.m. ET (05:06 UTC), 2:02 a.m. ET (06:02 UTC), and 2:48 a.m. ET (06:48 UTC).

The first stage booster assigned to Friday's mission has previously supported the CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and one Starlink mission. Once the first stage completes its primary task, it will descend for a controlled landing on SpaceX's droneship named "A Shortfall of Gravitas", which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX will provide a live webcast of the mission, which is expected to commence approximately five minutes before liftoff.

This upcoming launch marks another significant step for Starlink which aims to create a vast constellation of satellites to provide global internet coverage.

The second-generation Starlink satellites, also known as V2 Minis, represent a significant technological advancement over their predecessors. One of the most notable upgrades is the use of more powerful phased array antennas and E-band for backhaul. This results in a significant increase in capacity - around four times more per satellite than earlier iterations.

With these upgrades, the V2 Minis will be able to provide internet access to more users simultaneously, with faster speeds and greater reliability. This is particularly important for those living in rural or remote areas who may not have access to traditional internet infrastructure.

