Leopard found dead in Chattisgarh; infighting suspected

A female leopard has been found dead at a forest in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, with officials suspecting it died during infighting with another big cat or a wild boar.

The feline's carcass with multiple injuries was found on Sunday on the outskirts of Daldali village under Nagri forest range, a forest official said.

After being alerted, forest personnel rushed to the spot and an autopsy was conducted, he said.

“Prima facie, it seems the feline died following a fight with another leopard or a wild boar as the carcass had multiple injuries. All body parts were intact. The post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of the death,'' the official said.

Earlier, a leopard was found dead in Dhamtari on March 24, 2022 and the carcass of another feline was found in the district on April 12 last year, he said.

