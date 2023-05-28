Left Menu

Three children injured after two quake hit Pakistan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-05-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 22:03 IST
At least three children were injured in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday after two earthquakes jolted the region, officials said.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan at 10.50 am on Sunday, sparking panic and forcing residents to flee their homes.

The epicentre of the quake was the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan and it originated at a depth of 223 km, which considerably reduced its devastating impact.

The second earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was reported at 5.57 pm.

The epicentre of the second earthquake was near Jalalabad in Afghanistan and struck at a depth of 15 kilometres, PDM said.

Tremors were also felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Three children were injured when the roof of the cattle pen collapsed during the earthquake in the Battagram district.

Pakistan often witnesses earthquakes of varying magnitudes.

The deadliest quake to hit Pakistan in 2005 killed more than 74,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

