10 Environmentalists to watch out in 2023

- Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Home As the world celebrates World Environment Day on Monday with a call for action to conserve the environment, it is fitting to highlight the green police outpost based on the theme "Pradushan Mukt, Sundar Surat, Swachha Surat" (Pollution Free, Beautiful Surat, Clean Surat) built on Dumas Road in Surat.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi recently inaugurated the green police outpost near the Y Junction on Dumas Road. Known for his love for the environment, Harsh Sanghavi is the inspiration behind the green police outpost, which was built with the active participation of the community. Adjacent to the outpost is a beautifully landscaped seating area adorned with numerous plants and flowers. Seven police sub-inspectors and seven other police staff will be deployed at the outpost.

- Sandeep Choudhary, Co-founder & CEO of Inflector India Sandeep Choudhary, the driving force behind the Save Earth Mission, has gained recognition all over the world for his efforts in environmental preservation. Under this leadership, the Mission has become a global community of over 10 million individuals spanning 68 countries and one of the largest initiatives of its kind. Mr Choudhary strives to raise awareness about the pressing issues of global warming and climate change and spearhead initiatives to protect the earth. Through initiatives such as plantation drives, anti-plastic campaigns, and promoting a low-carbon lifestyle, Mr Choudhary is contributing to creating a better world for all.

- Viral Desai, CEO Zenitex and Founder Hearts@Work Foundation Entrepreneur and environmentalist Viral Desai, widely known as Greenman because of his love for the environment, has garnered immense admiration for his numerous environmental initiatives. His efforts have earned him recognition at regional, national and international levels. He has sponsored and supported the planting of more than 3.50 lakh trees in Surat and elsewhere. He is also the force behind the "Satyagraha Against Pollution and Climate Change" initiative that mobilises youth to become Paryavaran Senanis (Environmental Warriors) in the fight against climate change. His outstanding contributions have made him a six-time recipient of the National Energy Conservation Award.

- Sunita Narain, Editor, Down To Earth and Environmentalist Sunita Narain is one of the foremost environmentalists in India who has had a significant impact on environmental discourse and played a pivotal role in shaping environmental policies and regulations. She is the Director General of Centre for Science and Environment and the Director of Society for Environmental Communications. She has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable development practices, advocating for environmental justice, and raising awareness about pressing environmental issues such as water management and air pollution control. She is the recipient of many accolades, including the Padma Shri, for her environmental work.

- Faruk Patel, Chairman & MD, KP Group Faruk G. Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Surat-based KP Group of Companies, is a passionate advocate for renewable energy and environmental sustainability. He believes it is our responsibility to leave a clean and green environment for future generations. It was this belief that led him to dedicate himself to the renewable energy sector. His endeavours have contributed to the reduction of 1.30 lakh tonnes in carbon emissions by supplying (Fy-23) over 1 GW of green energy to industries. He has supported the planting of over 5.20 lakh trees and mangroves across Gujarat. His dedication to environmental conservation is truly inspiring.

- Govindbhai Dholakia, Founder & Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports We honour the remarkable contributions of environmentalist Govind Dholakia, aka Govindkaka, a visionary leader dedicated to creating a clean and sustainable Surat city. With the establishment of the Clearity Club, Govindkaka brought together like-minded individuals who shared his passion for environmental preservation, Green Commandoes. Through their unique approach of reciting the national anthem before embarking on cleanliness drives, the Green Commandoes have transformed dirt-prone locations. Govind Dholakia's commitment to nature extends beyond cleanliness, as demonstrated by planting over 1,25,000 trees and the generous commitment of $3 million to solar energy initiatives. His unwavering belief in a regenerative future has inspired countless individuals and is a beacon of hope for future generations. Additionally, his leadership in organizing the SRK Sustainability Conclave 2023 showcased Shree Ramkrishna Exports' dedication to achieving Net Zero status for its diamond crafting facilities by 2024, six years ahead of India's target.

- AP Singhal, Director, JB Ecotex AP Singhal is the Director of JB Ecotex, which is transforming plastic recycling and contributing to environmental conservation. Under his leadership, JB Ecotex has emerged as a leading producer and exporter of Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre and Recycled PET flakes. His passion for sustainability has made the company the largest PET recycler at a single location and a key contributor to India's Extended Producer Responsibility initiative. He has led the implementation of advanced technologies to achieve zero liquid discharge at the facility, reaffirming their commitment to sustainable practices and shaping a greener future.

- Mamta Soni, Founder & Director, Nature Care Clinic Dr. Mamta Soni, the founder and director of Nature Care Clinic, is a dedicated naturopathic practitioner with a passion for promoting natural beauty and wellness. Since 2000, she has been providing hair treatments, skincare, and wellness products that are chemical-free and made from natural ingredients. Driven by her desire to make people naturally beautiful and handsome, she has developed various hair and face packs using ingredients like dry fruits, rose, beetroot, and more. Her clinic has gained recognition, and she has received awards for her naturopathic expertise and exceptional natural products. Notably, renowned actress Hema Malini is a loyal user of Dr. Mamta's products, and their association has brought further recognition and appreciation for her work. With a focus on growth and serving people's natural beauty needs, Dr. Mamta Soni continues to make a positive impact in the field of natural wellness.

- Nayan Shah, Founder & CEO, Energy Beverages A prominent entrepreneur and environmentalist, Nayan Shah, is the Founder and CEO of Energy Beverages, the company behind the popular CLEAR Premium Water. Mr Shah is committed to minimizing the carbon footprint of Energy Beverages and fostering sustainability throughout its operations. Under his leadership, the company has implemented innovative strategies aimed at reducing plastic usage and waste, embracing eco-friendly packaging solutions, and transitioning to renewable energy solutions, which reflect his strong dedication to creating a better future for the planet.

- Sumaira Abdulali, Founder, NGO Awaaz Foundation and Environmentalist Sumaira Abdulali is an environmental activist known for her work on environmental conservation and advocacy. She is the founder of Awaaz Foundation, an NGO that focuses on raising awareness about environmental issues, particularly noise pollution. She has campaigned for stricter noise pollution regulations to protect public health and well-being. She has also been vocal about illegal sand mining and is actively involved in campaigns to protect coastal ecosystems and communities from the damaging impacts of sand mining. Her work has been widely recognised and she has received several honours for her work.

