US lowers alert for Hawaii's Kilauea volcano after eruption

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday it was lowering a safety alert for Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, a day after warning that a new eruption had taken place there. Kilauea's alert level was moved "from WARNING to WATCH because the initial high effusion rates have declined, and no infrastructure is threatened," the USGS said in a statement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2023 00:44 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 00:37 IST
Kilauea's alert level was moved "from WARNING to WATCH because the initial high effusion rates have declined, and no infrastructure is threatened," the USGS said in a statement. Aviation warnings were lowered from red to orange, it added.

Kilauea, located in a closed national park on Hawaii's Big Island, is one of the world's most active volcanoes. The current eruption is expected to continue, but lava flows are expected to remain confined to the surrounding crater and summit, USGS said.

