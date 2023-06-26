Left Menu

Webb detects crucial carbon compound in space for the first time

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 26-06-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 21:55 IST
Image Credits: ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, M. Zamani (ESA/Webb), and the PDRs4All ERS Team

In a groundbreaking discovery, a team of international astronomers utilizing NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has detected a crucial carbon compound known as methyl cation (CH3+) in space. This molecule, known to aid the formation of more complex carbon-based molecules, was found within a young star system called d203-506, nestled approximately 1,350 light-years away in the mesmerizing Orion Nebula.

Carbon compounds lie at the very foundation of all known life forms, making them an area of immense interest for scientists striving to unravel the mysteries of life's origins on Earth and the potential for its existence elsewhere in the universe.

"This detection not only validates the incredible sensitivity of Webb but also confirms the postulated central importance of CH3+ in interstellar chemistry," said Marie-Aline Martin-Drumel of the University of Paris-Saclay in France, a member of the science team.

According to the researchers, the star in d203-506 is a small red dwarf and the system is bombarded by strong ultraviolet (UV) light from nearby hot, young, massive stars. Most planet-forming disks are believed to go through a period of such intense UV radiation since stars tend to form in groups that often include massive, UV-producing stars.

The discovery of methyl cation might seem surprising as the destructive effects of UV radiation are typically expected to destroy complex organic molecules. However, the team predicts that UV radiation could serve as the catalyst for CH3+'s formation, providing the necessary energy for its inception. Once formed, this compound actively stimulates additional chemical reactions, culminating in the construction of more complex carbon molecules.

The researchers noted that the molecules observed within d203-506 exhibit striking deviations from the characteristics typically associated with protoplanetary disks. They could not detect any signs of water.

