Yamuna breaches 'low flood' level mark in Agra; officials step up relief preparedness

Officials stepped up relief preparedness as the water level in Yamuna rose to 495.8 feet here on Sunday, slightly breaching the 'low flood level' mark. As the river started swelling, it inundated nearby roads and a crematorium in Tajganj and touched the wall of the Itmad-ud-daulah monument. The Yamuna Kinara Road leading to the Taj Mahal here got waterlogged due to backflow from drains falling into the flooded river.

District Magistrate Navneet Chahal inspected the low-lying areas in Agra city and directed the officials concerned to make proper arrangements in case a flood-like situation arises. Speaking to PTI, Yashvardhan Srivastav, ADM (Finance and Revenue) said, ''The water level in Yamuna was 495.8 feet by 4 pm on Sunday. The low-flood level of this river in Agra is 495 feet. The medium flood level here is at 499 feet and high flood level at 508 feet.'' “We are prepared to tackle a flood-like situation if it arises. Posts have been created and boatmen and divers are on alert. Locals in low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert,” Srivastava said.

“We have set up barricades on the river ghats from Kailash Temple in Sikandra till the Dusshera Ghat near the Taj Mahal,” he added. Arrangements have also been stepped up near the villages in the Agra district bordering the Chambal river, an official said. Medical camps have been set at these places, the official added. According to the official, the rise in the Yamuna level here was caused by the release of water from two barrages in the last 24 hours -- 1,06,473 cusec water from the Okhla Barrage and 1,24,302 cusec water from the Gokul Barrage in Mathura, where all seven gates have been opened.

Ramesh Wadhwa, a senior citizen residing here, recalled the 1978 floods that ravaged Agra after the Yamuna level here crossed the danger mark.

“Yamuna Kinara Road, Belanganj market and other places on the banks of the river were flooded and villages and ghats were submerged. Agra has not witnessed a flood-like situation since then,” Wadhwa said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)