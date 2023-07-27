Left Menu

Realty firms must execute projects following rules, fulfil promises to customers: Delhi-RERA chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:08 IST
Realty firms must execute projects following rules, fulfil promises to customers: Delhi-RERA chairman
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate developers should carry out projects as per rules and must fulfil promise made to their customers, Delhi-RERA chairman Anand Kumar has said.

The focus should be on building trust among the public, said Kumar.

Addressing a national conference on Real Estate Development and Action Plan for New India organised by Industry body Assocham, he said a message to all stakeholders in the real estate sector to be alert.

''Builders, developers and collaborators must work in a transparent manner according to rules and prepare projects as promised to the customers,'' the Delhi-RERA chairman was quoted as saying in a statement by Assocham.

''While buying any land, plot, flat or commercial property sold as 'RERA registered', check it on RERA's website, he said.

Kumar urged the builders, developers and entrepreneurs in the real estate sector to work with transparency to increase trust among agents and customers.

Even today there are a large number of builders and developers who do not want to register with RERA, the Delhi-RERA chairman said. ''The first reason is that if he (developer) joins us, we will continue to investigate him. Secondly if he comes to us, he will have to deliver what he has promised,'' Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023