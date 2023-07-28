Left Menu

NASA's iconic Voyager 2 spacecraft silent after antenna misalignment

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 28-07-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 22:18 IST
NASA's iconic Voyager 2 spacecraft silent after antenna misalignment
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA's veteran spacecraft, Voyager 2, has encountered a temporary communication glitch due to an unintended error during a series of planned commands. According to the agency, on July 21, the spacecraft's antenna inadvertently shifted 2 degrees away from Earth, rendering it unable to receive commands or transmit data back to the ground antennas of the Deep Space Network (DSN).

For the unversed, DSN is a global system for communicating with interplanetary spacecraft. It consists of three clusters of antennas in California's Goldstone (United States), Madrid (Spain), and Canberra (Australia).

Voyager 2, one of NASA's iconic interstellar probes, currently lies approximately 12.4 billion miles (19.9 billion kilometers) away from Earth. Due to the misaligned antenna, the data being sent by the spacecraft is no longer reaching the DSN, and the spacecraft is not receiving commands from ground controllers.

The spacecraft is programmed to undertake periodic orientation resets to ensure its antenna remains precisely directed at Earth for communication purposes. The next scheduled reset is planned for October 15, which should restore communication capabilities with the spacecraft. 

Launched on August 20, 1977, Voyager 2 embarked on its extraordinary interstellar journey just two weeks ahead of its sister spacecraft, Voyager 1. Despite this communication issue with Voyager 2, its counterpart, Voyager 1, which is situated almost 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) from Earth, continues to function normally.

NASA's Voyager missions have been among the most significant endeavours in space exploration, providing groundbreaking insights into our solar system and beyond. The twin probes were built to last five years and conduct close-up studies of Jupiter and Saturn, but they exceeded expectations and continue to be a source of scientific discovery and inspiration.

Their five-year lifespans have stretched to 46 years, making Voyager 2 NASA's longest-running mission and the only spacecraft to study all four of the solar system's giant planets - Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, at close range.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023