Left Menu

Australia's Great Barrier Reef off UNESCO danger list, still under 'serious threat'

But in the latest report, the panel "noted with appreciation" the commitments and initial actions by the Australian government to preserve the reef. "The draft decision cites 'significant progress' being made on climate change, water quality, and sustainable fishing – all putting the reef on a stronger and more sustainable path," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during a media briefing.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2023 05:30 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 05:30 IST
Australia's Great Barrier Reef off UNESCO danger list, still under 'serious threat'

A UNESCO heritage committee on Tuesday stopped short of listing Australia's Great Barrier Reef as a site that is "in danger" but warned the world's biggest coral reef ecosystem remained under "serious threat" from pollution and the warming of oceans. Australia has been lobbying for years to keep the reef - which contributes about A$6 billion ($4 billion) to the economy and supports 64,000 jobs - off the endangered list as it could lead to losing the heritage status, taking some shine off its attraction for tourists.

UNESCO - the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization - in November said the reef should be put on the danger list after frequent coral bleaching events. But in the latest report, the panel "noted with appreciation" the commitments and initial actions by the Australian government to preserve the reef.

"The draft decision cites 'significant progress' being made on climate change, water quality, and sustainable fishing – all putting the reef on a stronger and more sustainable path," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during a media briefing. But he acknowledged the UNESCO draft decision does not put the reef "in the clear" and that more steps were needed to keep it off the endangered list.

The centre-left Labor government has pledged A$1.2 billion to protect the reef, withdrawn federal funding for dams and denied permission for a coal mine that it said could have affected the reef's water quality. The UN panel has asked the government to submit a progress report by February 2024.

The World Wide Fund for Nature-Australia said UNESCO could place the reef on the endangered list if the government failed to demonstrate progress on existing commitments. "UNESCO has kept the Australian and Queensland governments on probation," said WWF-Australia Head of Oceans Richard Leck. "There's an opportunity for Australia to lift its game before it is required to provide a progress report ... next year." ($1 = 1.4883 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
2
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023