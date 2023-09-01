Left Menu

Hubble telescope spots huge cosmic ball some 55 million light-years away

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-09-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 20:33 IST
Hubble telescope spots huge cosmic ball some 55 million light-years away
Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, S. Faber et al.

NASA has released a breathtaking image of a stellar sphere captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. The huge cosmic ball is actually an elliptical galaxy, named Messier 89, located some 55 million light-years away from Earth.

What makes Messier 89 (M89) particularly intriguing is it appears perfectly spherical, an unusual characteristic for elliptical galaxies, which typically tend to be elongated ellipsoids. Scientists believe that this apparently spherical nature of Messier 89 could be a trick of perspective, and the result of its orientation relative to Earth.

M89 was discovered by renowned astronomer Charles Messier in 1781 and is the last ever giant elliptical to be found by Messier, and the most perfectly spherical galaxy in the entire catalogue of 110 objects.

It contains approximately 100 billion stars and is known to house a supermassive black hole at its centre, which is estimated to have one billion times the mass of our Sun.

Hubble is one of the most iconic astronomical observatories ever launched into space. Its unique position above Earth's atmosphere provides it with a clear and unobstructed view of the cosmos.

The telescope has truly revolutionized our understanding of the vast universe. Despite being in space for more than three decades, it continues to provide captivating images and valuable data, inspiring both the scientific community and space enthusiasts.

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation; 'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price re...

 Global
4
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023