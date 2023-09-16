Death toll from Hawaii wildfires drops to 97, missing is now at 31 -Hawaii governor

The death toll from last month's wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui has dropped to 97 and the number of missing is now 31, Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CNN in an interview on Friday.

"The number of fatalities has actually dropped from what was projected to be 115, it's now at 97 because the anthropologists have been able to do a more thorough analysis," Green said.

