Death toll from Hawaii wildfires drops to 97, missing is now at 31 -Hawaii governor
Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2023 04:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 04:36 IST
The death toll from last month's wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui has dropped to 97 and the number of missing is now 31, Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CNN in an interview on Friday.
"The number of fatalities has actually dropped from what was projected to be 115, it's now at 97 because the anthropologists have been able to do a more thorough analysis," Green said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maui
- Josh Green
- Hawaii
- Green
- Hawaiian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maui fire missing list falls slightly to 385, Governor had indicated it would be below 100
Lawyers claim cable TV and phone companies also responsible in Maui fires
Maui beckons tourists, and their dollars, to stave off economic disaster after wildfires
A month after deadly Maui fire, 66 people still missing
A month after deadly Maui fire, 66 people still missing