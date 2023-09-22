One dead, 10 missing in Taiwan golf factory fire

One person died and 10 were missing after a fire and explosion on Friday at a factory in southern Taiwan that makes golfing equipment, the government said.

Taiwan's fire department said the blaze broke out at a plant in an industrial zone in the county of Pingtung.

The person confirmed dead was a firefighter as were three of the 10 missing, the fire department added. Almost 100 people were injured and taken to hospital, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)