Left Menu

Ingenuity Mars Helicopter breaks groundspeed record during 60th flight

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-09-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 13:46 IST
Ingenuity Mars Helicopter breaks groundspeed record during 60th flight
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter seems to be unstoppable when it comes to shattering its own record on the Red Planet. From becoming the first aircraft to achieve powered flight on another planet to completing 60 flights in the extremely thin Martian atmosphere, the tiny helicopter continues to push the boundaries and achieve new milestones.

Lately, Ingenuity achieved another new milestone by hitting a groundspeed of 17.9 mph (8 m/s) during its 60th flight on Mars. The rotorcraft flew 1,116 ft (340 m) in 133 seconds at an altitude of 53 ft (16 m) during this flight. The primary goal of Flight 60 was to reposition the helicopter and image science targets.

NASA's Ingenuity was expected to perform up to five test flights on Mars, but it has completed 60 flights to date. The mighty helicopter provides aerial reconnaissance whilst scouting potential science targets for the Perseverance rover and capturing images of the Red Planet from unique vantage points.

TRENDING

1
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
2
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
3
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023