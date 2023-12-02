SpaceX is gearing up for yet another Starlink mission launch from Florida. The company is targeting Saturday, December 2 for a Falcon 9 launch of 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink satellites will lift off at 11:00 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, with additional opportunities available on Sunday, December 3 starting at 11:00 p.m. ET.

You can watch the launch event live on X @SpaceX about five minutes before liftoff.

The first stage booster supporting Saturday's launch has previously launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, and three Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Starlink is a massive satellite internet constellation in the low-Earth orbit that aims to provide high-speed, low-latency internet access to underserved and remote areas around the world, as well as to offer improved internet connectivity in urban and suburban regions.

Update

SpaceX successfully launched and deployed 23 Starlink satellites to orbit on Saturday. This was the sixth flight for the first stage booster supporting this Starlink mission.