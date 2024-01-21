Tripura govt working to ensure that last mile people get justice: CM

The Tripura government is working to ensure that even the last mile people get justice, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday.

The CM said this while speaking at the statehood day programme at Rabindra Bhavan here.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been trying to run the country like 'Ram Rajya' where even the last mile people get justice and find scope to express their views. We are also trying to follow him to run the state'', he said.

Saha said the government has already launched a good governance programme (Sushan programme) to reach out to the people with central and state government welfare schemes to ensure that no one is left out.

Calling upon the people to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that boosting the PM's hands means strengthening the country and the states.

Saha claimed that the prime minister is generous when it comes to the development of the Northeast region, particularly Tripura..

''Tripura is the most benefited state among the northeastern states as it received highways, I-way, railway and airway. Now, the state has national highways covering a distance of 923 km and four more national highways of 229 km are in the pipeline'', the CM said.

Saha said the Indo-Bangla railway connectivity is about to kick start after making some minor works. ''Tripura (Sabroom) will be the gateway to Southeast Asian nations once Maitri Setu is made operational as it will give direct access to Bangladesh's Chittagong sea port'', he said.

''It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave broad-gauge railway facility to Sabroom, the state's southern-most border with Bangladesh without any movement or demand. Now, many express trains are running up to Agartala boosting the state's rail connectivity'', he said.

Taking a dig at the Left regime without naming, the chief minister said the Manikya dynasty had done wonders for the people of the northeastern state during their rule but their contribution was suppressed for unknown reasons.

''The Manikya dynasty had done good for their prajas during their rule but their contribution was not evaluated properly for unknown reasons. It was the BJP who gave due recognition to the Manikya dynasty for the state's development after it came to power in 2018 uprooting the 25-year (Communist) rule'', he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)