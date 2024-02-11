Left Menu

Delhi Shivers at 7°C, Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 10:20 IST
Delhi Shivers at 7°C, Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'
Visual from India Gate. (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, while the air quality index remained in the 'very poor' category.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a shallow weather for the day while the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD's weather bulletin, the minimum temperature was three notches below the season's average while the relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent. The air quality index (AQI) reading at 9 am was 325, falling in the 'very poor' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

On Saturday, The city recorded an AQI of 309 at 6 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indonesia

Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indon...

 Indonesia
2
"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Emerge as Top Performers for Impressive 10x Returns"

"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and...

 United States
3
Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; Illumina forecasts flat 2024 sales as sluggish demand drags on and more

Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; I...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024