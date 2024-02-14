Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Atacama area in Chile - EMSC

An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude struck the Atacama region in central Chile on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was 123 km (76 miles) north-northwest of La Serena, Chile and at an estimated at a depth of 30 km (18.6) miles, EMSC said.

