Andean condors released into Chilean Patagonia

After two months in an outdoor cage in southern Chile, four young Andean condors from across the country spread their wings on Wednesday afternoon and flew off into the region of Patagonia. Chicoco, who was found severely poisoned; Bagual, who fell from his nest as a chick; and Cuyen and Eclipse, who were born in captivity, were all part of the rewilding project led by public and private institutions.

The condors carry satellite and radio transmitters that will help researchers study flight paths, breeding grounds and other data essential when studying the rare species. All four condors were evaluated at the Metropolitan Zoo in Santiago before being transported to the Patagonia National Park in the far south of Chile, where they went through a two-month acclimatization process.

"Releasing in the extreme south, where they still have abundant food sources, is very favorable to the condors," said Cristian Saucedo, director of wildlife at Rewilding Chile, one of the organizations involved in the release. "Through satellite tracking it also allowed us to study their behavior in one of the most pristine areas of the planet," he said.

Patagonia is home to 70% of Andean condors in Chile as populations decline in central areas due to urban development and poison normally used to control livestock predators. These birds live in flocks and the Patagonia National Park lies in the flight path of several Andean condors, which will help the newly released birds integrate into the wild, Saucedo said.

Returning them to their natural habitat is also important for repairing damaged ecosystems and to better understand the birds in central and southern Chile. "Knowing their biology and the different situations faced by these two groups is fundamental to face the challenges of their conservation," says Eduardo Pavez, director of the Manku Project, another institution involved in the release.

