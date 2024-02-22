Seven new industrial estates to come up in J&K

Left Menu

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved the setting up of seven new industrial estates at a cost of Rs 304.51 crore, an official spokesperson said on Thursday. The project will attract an investment of Rs 4,599.89 crore and has employment potential of around 8,278, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-02-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 17:30 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved the setting up of seven new industrial estates at a cost of Rs 304.51 crore, an official spokesperson said on Thursday. The estimated investment in these industrial estates, spread over 5,290 kanal across six districts, is Rs 8,700.16 crore with employment potential of 28,376 people, the spokesperson said.

He said the administrative approval for the development of seven new industrial estates was accorded by the administrative council that met here under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

The seven new industrial estates will be developed at Sempora Medicity and Khunmoh-Panthachowk in Srinagar, Banderpora in Budgam, Bhagthali in Kathua, Karandi in Samba, Trenz in Shopian, and Hariparigam Tral in Pulwama. The new industrial estate at Sempora on 517 kanal of state land shall be developed by IRCON at an estimated cost of Rs 22.60 crore, and the project will attract an investment of Rs 1,825.45 crore, having an employment generation potential of around 11,643.

The industrial estate at Khunmoh, Pantha Chowk, on 600 kanal of land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 45.36 crore by IRCON, he said, adding the project will attract investment of Rs 465 crore and has employment potential of around 355.

He said the industrial estate at Bhagthali, Kathua, on 2,949 kanal shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 83.13 crore by NBCC. The project will attract an investment of Rs 4,599.89 crore and has employment potential of around 8,278, the spokesperson said.

