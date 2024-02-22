Himachal reels under intense cold, Kukumesri coldest at minus 14.6 deg C

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh reeled under biting cold wave conditions as the minimum temperature has dipped following snowfall and rains in some areas, the MeT office said on Thursday.

Lahaul and Spiti's Kukumseri was the coldest in the state at minus 14.6 degrees while the minimum temperature stayed 15 to 20 degrees below freezing point in high-altitude tribal areas.

According to reports, an avalanche occurred at Dhooni mountain above Jabrang village in Lahaul and Spiti district but there was no casualty.

According to the state emergency operation centre, four national highways among 400 roads are still closed and 289 transformers and 11 water supply schemes remain disrupted.

In Lahaul and Spiti, 288 roads, including 505 in Gramphu-Losar and three in Darcha-Sarchu are blocked, followed by 83 Chamba and 21 Kullu, it said.

The minimum temperatures stayed two to five degrees below normal and Sumdo recorded a low of minus 8.3 degrees, followed by Kalpa minus 5.6 degrees, Narkanda minus 2.5 degrees, Manali minus 2.1 degrees, Reckong Peo minus 1.6 degrees, the MeT office said.

Bharmour, Kothi and Nichar received 5 cm of snow, followed by Kusumseri 1.8 cm, Kalpa 1.3 cm and Manali and Reckong Peo 1 cm each while sporadic rains occurred at few places and Manali received 17 mm rains, followed by Dalhousie 7 mm, Chamba 4 mm and Bharmour 3 mm, it said.

The local MeT office has predicted rain and snow in higher hills from February 24 to 28 and rains in isolated places in low and middle hills on February 26 and 27.

