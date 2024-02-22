Left Menu

Avalanche in India's Kashmir leaves one Russian skier dead; 6 rescued

One Russian skier was killed and six others rescued after being trapped in the snow following an avalanche near a Himalayan ski resort in Indian Kashmir on Thursday, an official in Kashmir's Gulmarg town said. Two Polish skiers died and 19 were rescued after an avalanche in the peaks around Gulmarg in February last year.

Reuters | Srinagar | Updated: 22-02-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 19:52 IST
Avalanche in India's Kashmir leaves one Russian skier dead; 6 rescued
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

One Russian skier was killed and six others rescued after being trapped in the snow following an avalanche near a Himalayan ski resort in Indian Kashmir on Thursday, an official in Kashmir's Gulmarg town said. The avalanche swept through the peaks near Gulmarg, which is popular with tourists and where disaster management authorities had issued an avalanche warning on Wednesday after heavy snowfall earlier in the week.

Wasim Raja, chief of the Gulmarg Development Authority, said the rescued skiers and their guide were receiving treatment for minor injuries. Deadly avalanches in the Indian Himalayas have killed more than

120 people since 2021. Two Polish skiers died and 19 were rescued after an avalanche in the peaks around Gulmarg in February last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024