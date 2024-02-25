Amendment bill related to GST to be tabled in next Manipur assembly session: Minister

The Manipur government on Saturday decided to place an amendment bill related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the next assembly session which will begin on February 28, a minister said. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, state Information and Public Relations Minister Sapam Ranjan said.

''The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (6th Amendment Bill), 2024 will be placed in the upcoming assembly session,'' he said, adding that during the cabinet meeting to discuss budget-related matters were discussed.

The reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and the revised estimates of the budget for 2023-24 will also be tabled in the House.The budget estimates for 2024-25 will also be laid.

The assembly session is scheduled to continue till March 5.

''The cabinet also agreed to propose implementation of the recommendation of the second National Judicial Pay Commission for payment of allowances to the Manipur judicial service with effect from January 1, 2016, in compliance with the Supreme Court's order,'' Sapam said.

The council of ministers also decided to place the Manipur Labour Laws (Exemption from Renewal of Registration and Licence by establishment) Manipur, Bill 2024 in the assembly.

The direct purchase of 3.77 acre of land for opening an automated testing station in Imphal East district was also agreed upon by the cabinet, he added.

