In major boost to Tamil Nadu's infrastructure, CM inaugurates four-lane upgraded highways

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-03-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 20:25 IST
In a major thrust to expanding the infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday inaugurated two-lane highways that have been upgraded into four-lane roads, and opened a bridge across the Kosasthalaiyar river.

The total cost of the projects was Rs 518.26 crore.

The four-lane Tirunelveli-Sengottai-Kollam Road, widened Tambaram-Mudichur-Sriperumbudur Road, Uthiramerur-Bukkathurai Road, and four-lane Cuddalore-Chittoor Road and the bridge constructed across the Kosasthalaiyar river in Tiruvallur district are among the projects inaugurated by the CM from the Secretariat here. The projects were executed by the highways department under the Chief Minister's Road Development Programme.

Stalin also inaugurated new and upgraded fish landing centres, fish hatcheries and hostel buildings for the Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University in Nagapattinam, established by the fisheries department for Rs 143.69 crore.

Medals and certificates of appreciation were handed over to the collectors of Ramanthapuram, Kancheepuram, and Erode districts -- P Vishnu Chandran, Kalaiselvi Mohan, and Raja Gopal Sunkara, respectively -- for improving the sex ratio in the districts by effectively implementing programmes of the social welfare department, a release said.

The chief minister also handed over appointment orders to 219 junior technical officers who were recruited recently.

