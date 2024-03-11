Left Menu

Crocodile ventures out of Powai lake, then returns; creates panic among some onlookers

A crocodile was spotted outside Powai lake in the eastern part of Mumbai, which caused panic among some people who passed by the waterbody, a police official said.It was spotted on Sunday night, after which the police control room was alerted, he said.A forest department team along with personnel from the RAWW Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare arrived at the spot since a crowd had gathered. We are monitoring the area, RAWW functionary Pawan Sharma said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 23:31 IST
Representaive image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A crocodile was spotted outside Powai lake in the eastern part of Mumbai, which caused panic among some people who passed by the waterbody, a police official said.

It was spotted on Sunday night, after which the police control room was alerted, he said.

''A forest department team along with personnel from the RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) arrived at the spot since a crowd had gathered. The crocodile soon moved into the lake by itself,'' he said.

''The crocodile may have been looking at a site to lay eggs. We are monitoring the area,'' RAWW functionary Pawan Sharma said.

