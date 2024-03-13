SpaceX's Starlink satellite constellation in the low-Earth orbit is set to get a boost with the addition of 23 more satellites on Wednesday. A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the new batch of Starlink satellites is slated to lift off at 7:29 p.m. ET from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Wednesday's launch marks the 19th flight for the first stage booster supporting this Starlink mission. It previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and 11 Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

You can watch the launch event live on X @SpaceX, with coverage starting approximately five minutes before liftoff.

Starlink aims to provide high-speed internet access across the globe, even in remote areas previously unreachable by traditional internet infrastructure. As the constellation grows, its potential to bridge the digital divide and connect underserved communities becomes increasingly tangible.