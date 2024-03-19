Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Pakistan, GFZ reports
Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2024 06:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 06:19 IST
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Pakistan on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
