Left Menu

A spectacular high-altitude view of the Red Planet, captured by Mars Express

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-03-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 18:14 IST
A spectacular high-altitude view of the Red Planet, captured by Mars Express
Image Credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin

To mark the 25,000th orbit of Mars Express around the Red Planet, the European Space Agency has shared yet another stunning view of the planet captured by the spacecraft. The image features many of the planet's towering volcanoes, valleys, craters, clouds, and even a surprise visit from Phobos - the largest and the innermost moon of Mars.

Specifically, this image focuses on the Tharsis region - a vast plateau that spans about a quarter of Mars's surface and hosts some of the most colossal volcanoes in the solar system. This image also showcases the impressive Arsia, Pavonis, Ascraeus Mons, and the lesser-known but equally fascinating Jovis, Biblis, and Ulysses Tholus. Olympus Mons stands out among the giants, reaching a staggering height of nearly 22 kilometers (about 13.7 miles) — dwarfing Mount Everest, Earth's tallest peak, by a significant margin.

The Martian moon Phobos is visible as a dark blob passing through to the lower left. Phobos sits very close to Mars by Solar System standards, orbiting just 6000 km from Mars's surface.

Toward the bottom of the frame, some fascinating weather features are visible. The colourful bands are clouds: a small, bright band of clouds to the right, and rippling ‘lee wave’ clouds to the left.

Since beginning science operations in 2004, Mars Express has made several significant discoveries, contributing to our understanding of the planet.

The spacecraft is equipped with a suite of scientific instruments including the Mars Express High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) which captured this high-altitude view of the planet.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024