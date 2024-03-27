A spectacular high-altitude view of the Red Planet, captured by Mars Express

To mark the 25,000th orbit of Mars Express around the Red Planet, the European Space Agency has shared yet another stunning view of the planet captured by the spacecraft. The image features many of the planet's towering volcanoes, valleys, craters, clouds, and even a surprise visit from Phobos - the largest and the innermost moon of Mars.

Specifically, this image focuses on the Tharsis region - a vast plateau that spans about a quarter of Mars's surface and hosts some of the most colossal volcanoes in the solar system. This image also showcases the impressive Arsia, Pavonis, Ascraeus Mons, and the lesser-known but equally fascinating Jovis, Biblis, and Ulysses Tholus. Olympus Mons stands out among the giants, reaching a staggering height of nearly 22 kilometers (about 13.7 miles) — dwarfing Mount Everest, Earth's tallest peak, by a significant margin.

The Martian moon Phobos is visible as a dark blob passing through to the lower left. Phobos sits very close to Mars by Solar System standards, orbiting just 6000 km from Mars's surface.

Toward the bottom of the frame, some fascinating weather features are visible. The colourful bands are clouds: a small, bright band of clouds to the right, and rippling ‘lee wave’ clouds to the left.

Congratulations to #MarsExpress for hitting 25 000 orbits 🥳The orbiter has snapped yet another spectacular image to mark the occasion. Can the eagle-eyed among you spot #Mars’s moon, Phobos, making a surprise appearance? 🕵️🌔Read on and explore the image 👉… pic.twitter.com/TJHHwZEHUc — ESA Science (@esascience) March 27, 2024

Since beginning science operations in 2004, Mars Express has made several significant discoveries, contributing to our understanding of the planet.

The spacecraft is equipped with a suite of scientific instruments including the Mars Express High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) which captured this high-altitude view of the planet.