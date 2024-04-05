Left Menu

Emergency declared in Russia's Khabarovsk after radiation detected, TASS says

It said elevated radiation levels were detected near a power pylon about 2.5 km (1.5 miles) from residential buildings. No one had been injured or exposed to radiation and "there is no threat to the health of citizens", TASS quoted the local branch of Russia's consumer safety watchdog as saying.

Representative Image
Authorities in Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk have declared a state of emergency in an area where a "radiation source" was found, TASS news agency reported on Friday. It said elevated radiation levels were detected near a power pylon about 2.5 km (1.5 miles) from residential buildings.

No one had been injured or exposed to radiation and "there is no threat to the health of citizens", TASS quoted the local branch of Russia's consumer safety watchdog as saying. It said radiation levels would be monitored for the next two days and the source of the radiation would be investigated.

