Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes New York, New Jersey - EMSC
Reuters | New York | Updated: 05-04-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 20:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck New York and New Jersey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Friday.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York
- EMSC
- New Jersey
- European
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Working with authorities to find missing Hyderabad student: Indian consulate in New York
New York registers judgment against Trump in Westchester as possible seizures loom
New York notifies suburban county of Trump fraud judgment as possible seizures loom
New York registers judgment against Trump in Westchester as possible seizures loom
US: Donald Trump's lawyers push back New York attorney general's bond suggestions, call it "impractical and unjust"