Devil Comet getting brighter: When and how to spot it?

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, also known as the "devil comet" is one of the brightest known periodic comets. With a periodicity of 71 years, this celestial wanderer is currently approaching its perihelion, growing brighter as it nears the Sun.

For skywatchers in the Northern Hemisphere, the comet is best visible with small telescopes and binoculars, immediately after sunset, just below the Moon and slightly to the right of Jupiter. Within an hour post-sunset, the comet descends so low that it becomes difficult to spot, ultimately setting an hour thereafter.

By July, the devil comet's brightness will diminish beyond the reach of binoculars. However, the comet could reach naked eye visibility in the coming weeks (mid-April) as it will be too close to the Sun. It will then steadily become fainter as it moves away from the Sun.

In terms of luminosity, Comet 12P will peak around a magnitude 5 unless an outburst occurs. For comparison, the brightest stars are a magnitude 1, the faintest are a magnitude 6.

According to NASA, the devil comet will be possibly visible during the April 8 total lunar eclipse. If it remains around a magnitude 5, it would only be visible in binoculars during the few minutes of totality.