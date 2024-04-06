Left Menu

NASA to launch three sounding rockets during solar eclipse

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-04-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 11:30 IST
NASA to launch three sounding rockets during solar eclipse
Image Credit: NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio.

During the upcoming total solar eclipse, NASA will be launching three Black Brant IX sounding rockets for the Atmospheric Perturbations around Eclipse Path (APEP) mission. The trio is scheduled to lift off approximately 45 minutes before, during, and after the peak local eclipse, at 2:40 p.m., 3:20 p.m., and 4:05 p.m. on April 8 from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility launch range in Virginia.

The APEP sounding rockets will study the disturbances in the ionosphere - the boundary between Earth's lower atmosphere and the vacuum of space - created when the Moon eclipses the Sun.

"Understanding the ionosphere and developing models to help us predict disturbances is crucial to making sure our increasingly communication-dependent world operates smoothly," says Aroh Barjatya, a professor of engineering physics at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida.

You can watch the launches live on Wallops' official YouTube page beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The next total solar eclipse over the contiguous U.S. is not until 2044, so these experiments are a rare opportunity for scientists to collect crucial data, NASA said in a statement.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024