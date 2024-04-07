Left Menu

Mayor of Russia's Orenburg says flooding situation remains 'critical'

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 13:57 IST
Mayor of Russia's Orenburg says flooding situation remains 'critical'
  • Country:
  • Russia

The mayor of the Russian city of Orenburg said on Sunday that the situation around flooding in the city remained "critical", and that water levels would continue to rise in the coming days.

The Ural mountain region of Orenburg, along with other nearby Russian provinces and parts of neighbouring Kazakhstan, have been hit hard by flooding along the Ural river in recent days, forcing at least 2,000 people to evacuate their homes. (Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India
4
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024