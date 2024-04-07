Manoj Kothari to guide young talents in billiards, snooker academy

Left Menu

Former world champion Manoj Kothari will mentor rising youngsters in a first of its kind billiards and snooker academy in north Kolkata.The Oswal Academy of Billiards and Snooker at Nando Mullick Lane near Girish Park will be a school of cue sport and anyone above 14 years with an interest in the sport can join the centre.For the first time in Kolkata, private coaching in billiards and snooker will be taught in a systematic and scientific way at affordable rates, Kothari said.There will be blackboard training, scientific training like cueing and feathering.

Former world champion Manoj Kothari will mentor rising youngsters in a first of its kind billiards and snooker academy in north Kolkata.

The Oswal Academy of Billiards and Snooker at Nando Mullick Lane near Girish Park will be a ''school'' of cue sport and anyone above 14 years with an interest in the sport can join the centre.

''For the first time in Kolkata, private coaching in billiards and snooker will be taught in a systematic and scientific way at affordable rates,'' Kothari said.

''There will be blackboard training, scientific training like cueing and feathering. A lot of whys and whats will be answered,'' Kothari said.

''Cue sport facilities are very rare in Kolkata. Only elite clubs offer them but normal people cannot become members there.'' Bengal coach Debu Mukherjee will also be associated with the Academy, while former world champion Sourav Kothari will also be present to inspire the youngsters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

