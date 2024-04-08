Left Menu

New Protocol for PTI Election Coverage: Introducing ELN and ELX Files Starting April 9

Attn Editors: From April 9 (Tuesday), PTI's election stories will be channelled into two separate files – ELN and ELX – for easy access to daily developments and special stories. So far, the stories have been going in our regular files. The ELN and ELX files will enable subscribers to see at a glance PTI's extensive coverage of Election 2024 with reports from correspondents who have fanned out across the country and are capturing the action from the ground. ELN is for national news stories and ELX for special and regional stories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

