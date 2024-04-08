Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as growth stocks rise, higher yields weigh

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 19:06 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as most megacap stocks gained, although gains were kept in check after Treasury yields rose on rising bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve could delay rate cuts this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12.38 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 38,916.42.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.03 points, or 0.14%, at 5,211.37, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 36.66 points, or 0.23%, to 16,285.18 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

