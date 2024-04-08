US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as growth stocks rise, higher yields weigh
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as most megacap stocks gained, although gains were kept in check after Treasury yields rose on rising bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve could delay rate cuts this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12.38 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 38,916.42.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.03 points, or 0.14%, at 5,211.37, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 36.66 points, or 0.23%, to 16,285.18 at the opening bell.
