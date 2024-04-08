Consortium of 2,500 Delhi-based RWAs unveil 24-point citizen wish list

Left Menu

The list of demands also touches upon other civic issues such as water supply, stray animal management, land use, healthcare and education, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 22:20 IST
A group representing over 2,500 RWAs in the national capital on Monday unveiled a 24-point citizen wish list ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, demanding a sustainable city with better solutions for its air pollution problems, civic issues and governance.

The United Residents Joint Action (URJA), in its citizens' charter for the next government, has made nine finance-related obligations, seven fundamental commitments, five leadership commitments and three citizen participation demands, the resident welfare associations (RWAs) group said in a statement.

''The URJA's mandate calls for a more liveable, breathable, sustainable city with better solutions for its air pollution problems, civic issues and governance. The charter presents the key challenges faced by citizens of Delhi and their needs along with solutions that will work and specific demands for action,'' it said. The needs and solutions for developing sustainable city and states with reduced air pollution levels include better waste management, dust prevention, reduction of waste burning and emissions from landfills, increased green cover, streamlining parking irregularities and traffic congestion, reduction in vehicular emission, emissions reduction from MSMEs, self-reliance for electricity production, etc., the statement said. The list of demands also touches upon other civic issues such as water supply, stray animal management, land use, healthcare and education, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

