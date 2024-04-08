Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-04-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 22:28 IST
Haryana governor visits Srinagar's Lal Chowk
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday visited the historic Clock Tower in Srinagar's Lal Chowk city centre during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Dattatreya visited the Lal Chowk city centre this evening and also clicked pictures near the famous Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower), which was renovated last year under the Srinagar Smart City Project and has become a major attraction for tourists.

Speaking to reporters, the Haryana governor said he felt very happy to visit the city.

''I came here when I was Railways minister in Vajpayee government. I got to visit the Lal Chowk and it gave me a feeling of immense happiness,'' he said.

Dattatreya said now there is peace and calm in the Kashmir valley, which is a matter of immense happiness.

''We want Jammu and Kashmir to move forward on the path of development,'' he added.

Later, the Haryana governor also visited the under construction martyrs memorial at Pratap Park here.

''I visited the martyrs’ memorial and paid tributes to our martyrs,'' he said.

Dattatreya said he would visit Kheer Bhawani temple in central Kashmir's Ganderbal on Tuesday. He is also scheduled to participate in the Navreh Mohatsav here the same day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

