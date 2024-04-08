Left Menu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-04-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 22:46 IST
Heatwave like conditions in Goa over next seven days, says IMD; GSDMA issues advisory
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Goa State Disaster Management Authority on Monday issued an advisory on preventive measures after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted ''heatwave like conditions'' in the coastal state for the next seven days.

The maximum temperature recorded in Goa was in the range of 33-35 degrees Celsius and is likely to remain unchanged for the next seven days, resulting in ''heatwave like conditions or discomfort'', the advisory said.

The ''above normal temperature'' could be tolerable for the general public but a moderate health concern for infants, elderly persons and those with chronic diseases, it added.

''It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during peak hours of the day, that is around 11 am to 3 pm. People should not panic and must take preventive measures like avoiding prolonged heat exposure, wearing lightweight, light coloured, loose, cotton clothes and drinking sufficient water at regular intervals,'' the advisory said.

Recognise the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures, it added.

The Goa State Disaster Management Authority said the current situation cannot be termed as heatwave as the criteria in the state for this is when maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees Celsius more or less than normal.

Heatwave is when actual temperature is 37 degrees Celsius or more, it said.

