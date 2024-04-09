Rare view of solar eclipse from SpaceX's Starlink satellite in orbit

A total solar eclipse raced across North America on Monday, April 8, providing an awe-inspiring spectacle for those fortunate enough to experience it under clear skies. Adding to this excitement, Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, shared a captivating 22-second video on X (formerly known as Twitter) showcasing this stunning celestial event as seen from one of its Starlink internet satellites in low-Earth orbit.

The video reveals a unique perspective of the Moon's large shadow as the satellite traversed the Earth, leaving viewers in awe of the spectacle.

Total solar eclipses, such as the one captured, occur when the Moon positions itself directly between the Earth and the Sun, completely obscuring the Sun's disk and revealing its corona, creating a mesmerizing spectacle. While those within the path of totality on Earth experience a brief period of daytime darkness, the view from space highlights the scale and movement of the eclipse in a way that ground-based observers cannot perceive.

Looking ahead, while North America will not witness another total solar eclipse until 2044, anticipation for similar natural phenomena remains high worldwide.