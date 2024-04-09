Left Menu

US EPA sets final rule on cutting chemical plant pollution

The EPA projects that cutting emissions of these chemicals will reduce the risks of developing cancer from breathing in toxic air pollutants and cut back smog-forming volatile organic compounds by 23,700 tons a year.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 18:30 IST
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday finalized a rule that will reduce cancer-causing toxic air pollutants from chemical plants and require regular air quality monitoring to protect communities surrounding those facilities.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT The agency's rule targeting ethylene oxide and chloroprene will address two of President Joe Biden's key policy priorities, safeguarding vulnerable communities overburdened by pollution and advancing his goal to end cancer.

It applies to 200 plants largely located in an area along the Gulf Coast where petrochemical plants are clustered that make synthetic organic chemicals and several polymers and resins, including neoprene and where residents suffer high rates of cancer. The EPA estimates that emissions from the facilities will be reduced by nearly 80%.

CONTEXT The announcement comes after the EPA filed a complaint against neoprene maker Denka in 2022 under Section 303 of the Clean Air Act to force it to cut emissions of chloroprene at its facility in LaPlace, Louisiana. The Japanese company said this year that EPA overstepped its authority when it sought rapid reductions of carcinogenic chloroprene emissions.

KEY QUOTE “We promised to listen to folks that are suffering from pollution and act to protect them. Today we deliver on that promise with strong final standards to slash pollution, reduce cancer risk, and ensure cleaner air for nearby communities,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

THE DETAILS The rule also reduces additional air toxics, including benzene, 1,3-butadiene, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride. The EPA projects that cutting emissions of these chemicals will reduce the risks of developing cancer from breathing in toxic air pollutants and cut back smog-forming volatile organic compounds by 23,700 tons a year.

