Left Menu

SpaceX Starlink to provide connectivity to Vast’s Haven-1 commercial space station

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-04-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 23:51 IST
SpaceX Starlink to provide connectivity to Vast’s Haven-1 commercial space station
Image Credit: VAST
  • Country:
  • United States

Vast's Haven-1, the world's first commercial space station, will be connected by SpaceX Starlink satellite network, the company announced on Tuesday.

The Starlink laser terminal will provide Gigabit/s speed, low latency connectivity to its crew users, internal payload racks, external cameras and instruments, the company said on Tuesday.

"If you need to provide high-speed, low-latency, continuous internet connectivity on a space station in orbit in 2025, SpaceX Starlink is the only option. We expect their network and technology leading position to continue and accelerate over time, which is why we are excited to have the chance to partner with SpaceX on deploying their first laser connectivity for a space station," said Max Haot, Vast's CEO.

The crew members on board Haven-1 will have access to the Starlink network, allowing them to connect their personal devices to Wi-Fi and enjoy improved internet connectivity while orbiting. The crew can conduct scientific research, perform experiments, and host outreach video calls with better and continuous internet connectivity.

In May 2023, Vast announced that SpaceX will launch Haven-1, followed by two human spaceflight missions to the space station. Scheduled to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to low-Earth orbit no earlier than August 2025, Haven-1 will initially act as an independent crewed space station before being connected as a module to a larger Vast space station currently in development.

The agreement between the two companies extends beyond Haven-1, with plans for Starlink connectivity on future Vast platforms, including the company's proposal for NASA's upcoming Commercial Low Earth Orbit Destinations (CLDs) competition.

"We are excited for Vast's Haven-1 to be the first commercial space station to stay connected with Starlink," said Stephanie Bednarek, SpaceX's Senior Director of Commercial Sales.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024