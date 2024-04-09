SpaceX Starlink to provide connectivity to Vast’s Haven-1 commercial space station

Vast's Haven-1, the world's first commercial space station, will be connected by SpaceX Starlink satellite network, the company announced on Tuesday.

The Starlink laser terminal will provide Gigabit/s speed, low latency connectivity to its crew users, internal payload racks, external cameras and instruments, the company said on Tuesday.

"If you need to provide high-speed, low-latency, continuous internet connectivity on a space station in orbit in 2025, SpaceX Starlink is the only option. We expect their network and technology leading position to continue and accelerate over time, which is why we are excited to have the chance to partner with SpaceX on deploying their first laser connectivity for a space station," said Max Haot, Vast's CEO.

The crew members on board Haven-1 will have access to the Starlink network, allowing them to connect their personal devices to Wi-Fi and enjoy improved internet connectivity while orbiting. The crew can conduct scientific research, perform experiments, and host outreach video calls with better and continuous internet connectivity.

In May 2023, Vast announced that SpaceX will launch Haven-1, followed by two human spaceflight missions to the space station. Scheduled to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to low-Earth orbit no earlier than August 2025, Haven-1 will initially act as an independent crewed space station before being connected as a module to a larger Vast space station currently in development.

The agreement between the two companies extends beyond Haven-1, with plans for Starlink connectivity on future Vast platforms, including the company's proposal for NASA's upcoming Commercial Low Earth Orbit Destinations (CLDs) competition.

"We are excited for Vast's Haven-1 to be the first commercial space station to stay connected with Starlink," said Stephanie Bednarek, SpaceX's Senior Director of Commercial Sales.