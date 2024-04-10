Japan weather bureau says 80% chance of El Nino ending in spring
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-04-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 10:41 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's weather bureau said on Wednesday there was an 80% chance of the El Nino phenomenon ending during the northern hemisphere spring.
The El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific.
