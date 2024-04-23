Left Menu

IDB, UNDP partner to accelerate sustainable development in Latin America and the Caribbean

This renewed partnership enables both institutions to leverage their experience, thereby supporting more agile collaboration at the policy and programmatic levels.

UNDP | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 12:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) reaffirmed their long-standing cooperation through a new framework agreement to foster enhanced collaboration through harmonizing operational and procurement processes for more efficient cooperation and accelerating sustainable development in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The agreement will expedite the progress in joint priority areas, such as reducing poverty and inequality, addressing climate change, and bolstering sustainable growth through productivity and innovation, amplifying the reach and long-lasting impact of development actions.

"With this agreement, we have a new and lasting framework between both institutions that will allow us to support our countries in a more agile and efficient way," said IDB President Ilan Goldfajn, in a ceremony held on Friday at the IDB headquarters.

“IDB and UNDP have long been engaged in collaborative efforts throughout Latin America and the Caribbean with a shared vision to reduce poverty and inequality, address climate change and achieve the Global Development Goals, with a focus on equity and inclusion, effective governance, social protection, innovation, and digitalization”, said Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator. “This new agreement sets the foundation of a solid, more agile collaboration to jointly face the diverse challenges in the region ensuring no one is left behind.”

IDB and UNDP have worked closely for a quarter of a century, cooperating on social and economic development initiatives aimed at, among other goals, boosting growth and employment, reducing poverty and inequality, fostering sound environmental and natural resource management, and promoting regional integration.

