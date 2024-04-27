Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 rocks Indonesia's Java, GFZ says
Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 22:18 IST
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Java on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 65 km (40.39 miles), GFZ said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Indonesia
- Java
- magnitude 6.3
- GFZ
- depth 65 km
- miles
- 40.39 miles
- earthquake epicenter
Advertisement